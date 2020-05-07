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PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY - Dr. Judy Mikovits PhD
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47 views • May 07, 2020
Credits: Mikki Willis YT channel
COMING SUMMER 2020
Prior to the completion of the full-length documentary we'll be releasing a series of vignettes. The first installment features renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PHD.
Presented on US Sports Net By HerbsPro
Advanced Nutritional Innovations Products - Get Up To 40% Off on Huge Range of Advanced Nutritional Innovations Products at Herbspro. Hurry!
https://bit.ly/AdvanceNut
COMING SUMMER 2020
Prior to the completion of the full-length documentary we'll be releasing a series of vignettes. The first installment features renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PHD.
Presented on US Sports Net By HerbsPro
Advanced Nutritional Innovations Products - Get Up To 40% Off on Huge Range of Advanced Nutritional Innovations Products at Herbspro. Hurry!
https://bit.ly/AdvanceNut
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