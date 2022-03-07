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Eric Coomer | Video Footage of Former Dominion Head of Product Strategy Shows Arrest + Deposition Highlights
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102 views • March 07, 2022
Former Head of Product Strategy and Security for DOMINION Voting Systems Wrecks Vehicle Into Building Arrested
Newly released body cam footage from police officers shows former head of product strategy and security for DOMINION Voting Systems, Eric Coomer wrecking his truck into a building, fleeing the scene, lying to police then getting arrested in Salida Colorado. When confronted with overwhelming evidence Coomer refused to admit that he was the one who drove his vehicle into the building.
Coomer last made National news when he sued local podcast host, entrepreneur, and organizer of the ReAwaken America tour Clay Clark for defamation that he claims was caused by the ReAwaken America Tour featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, and others.
During this deposition September 23rd 2021 deposition Eric Coomer also admitted to posting social media posts that include:
Sharing the song “F$#K the USA”
“Only a f$#% idiot could ever vote for the wind-bag-f$%@-tard FASCIST RACIST f$$&#! No bulls$#t, I don’t give a damn if you’re friend, family or random acquaintance, pull the lever, mark an oval, touch a screen for that carnival banker…UNFRIEND ME NOW!”
“Facebook friend land-open call…If you are planning to vote for that autocratic, narcissistic, fascist ass-hat blowhard and his christian jihadist VP pic, UNFRIEND ME NOW!!! No, I’m not joking.”
Watch the Eric Coomer deposition HERE -
Clark states “I think everybody needs to carefully examine the police footage of Coomer’s arrest in Sadina Colorado and Eric Coomer’s deposition related to his social media posts while operating as the head of product strategy and security for DOMINION to draw their own conclusions about this character.”
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
Newly released body cam footage from police officers shows former head of product strategy and security for DOMINION Voting Systems, Eric Coomer wrecking his truck into a building, fleeing the scene, lying to police then getting arrested in Salida Colorado. When confronted with overwhelming evidence Coomer refused to admit that he was the one who drove his vehicle into the building.
Coomer last made National news when he sued local podcast host, entrepreneur, and organizer of the ReAwaken America tour Clay Clark for defamation that he claims was caused by the ReAwaken America Tour featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, and others.
During this deposition September 23rd 2021 deposition Eric Coomer also admitted to posting social media posts that include:
Sharing the song “F$#K the USA”
“Only a f$#% idiot could ever vote for the wind-bag-f$%@-tard FASCIST RACIST f$$&#! No bulls$#t, I don’t give a damn if you’re friend, family or random acquaintance, pull the lever, mark an oval, touch a screen for that carnival banker…UNFRIEND ME NOW!”
“Facebook friend land-open call…If you are planning to vote for that autocratic, narcissistic, fascist ass-hat blowhard and his christian jihadist VP pic, UNFRIEND ME NOW!!! No, I’m not joking.”
Watch the Eric Coomer deposition HERE -
Clark states “I think everybody needs to carefully examine the police footage of Coomer’s arrest in Sadina Colorado and Eric Coomer’s deposition related to his social media posts while operating as the head of product strategy and security for DOMINION to draw their own conclusions about this character.”
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
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