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Sanat Kumara (Satan Lucifer) is NWO leader of Shambhala Venusian ascended master fallen angel devils
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294 views • December 26, 2021
Satan Lucifer is Sanat Kumara and the devil incarnate Gautama Buddha seems to be the AntiChrist and Maitreya seems to be the false-prophet fake Jesus, according to Wikipedia. Satan has 24 “Venusian fake good alien” ascended master fallen angel devils in his Shambhala council, which imitates the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ 24 Church Saint elders in heaven. The devil always imitates God. Semjaza’s (Nazi Semjase) Pleiadian Nordic aliens seem to be the fallen angels from Sanat Kumara and the ascended master fallen angel devils’ home world Venus, who lower themselves and their spaceships’ vibration from the spiritual realm to the physical realm, in order to deceive the humans as “fake aliens” and appear in physical form, according to Wikipedia. The Pleiadian Nordic aliens may be the Watcher fallen angels. The Pleiadian Nordic aliens travel back and forth between earth’s Shambhala and their home world Venus on their spaceships, according to Wikipedia. The Ashtar space fleet is the Air Force branch of Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils. Ashtar seems to be the hermaphrodite LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) vampire, who also poses as Ishtar or Isis or Easter, whom the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Isis female goddess cult Satanist New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal globalist elite feminists worship as their goddess.
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Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LnmHKrpzsU3x/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/2e4b6703-a55b-4c08-b9ad-b2dbacebb969
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LnmHKrpzsU3x/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/2e4b6703-a55b-4c08-b9ad-b2dbacebb969
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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