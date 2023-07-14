Five Great Quotes for Inspiration and Self-Reflection

In this time of darkness, The TimeKeeper creates a list of some of his favorite quotes for inspiration and self-reflection to help you focus and stay grounded.
Movie Clips:
Title: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Paramount Pictures (1971)
Director: Mel Stuart
Title: The Count of Monte Cristo
Touchstone Pictures Spyglass Entertainment (2002)
Director: Kevin Reynolds
Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
LucasFilm Walt Disney Pictures (2016)
Director: Gareth Edwards
Music: Inspiring Cinematic Ambient - Lexin_Music
