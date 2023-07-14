Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Five Great Quotes for Inspiration and Self-Reflection
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
8 Subscribers
13 views
Published Friday

In this time of darkness, The TimeKeeper creates a list of some of his favorite quotes for inspiration and self-reflection to help you focus and stay grounded.

More videos like this at The TimeKeeper Journeys channel:https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys

Movie Clips:

Title: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Paramount Pictures (1971)

Director: Mel Stuart


Title: The Count of Monte Cristo

Touchstone Pictures Spyglass Entertainment (2002)

Director: Kevin Reynolds


Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

LucasFilm Walt Disney Pictures (2016)

Director: Gareth Edwards


Music: Inspiring Cinematic Ambient - Lexin_Music

Keywords
inspirationalreligionprovocativeself reflection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket