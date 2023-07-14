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Five Great Quotes for Inspiration and Self-Reflection
The TimeKeeper Journeys
The TimeKeeper Journeys
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16 views • July 14, 2023

In this time of darkness, The TimeKeeper creates a list of some of his favorite quotes for inspiration and self-reflection to help you focus and stay grounded.

More videos like this at The TimeKeeper Journeys channel:https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys

Movie Clips:

Title: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Paramount Pictures (1971)

Director: Mel Stuart


Title: The Count of Monte Cristo

Touchstone Pictures Spyglass Entertainment (2002)

Director: Kevin Reynolds


Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

LucasFilm Walt Disney Pictures (2016)

Director: Gareth Edwards


Music: Inspiring Cinematic Ambient - Lexin_Music

Keywords
inspirationalreligionprovocativeself reflection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy