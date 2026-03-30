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Major fire rocked after Iranian missiles race on Neot Hovav industrial complex
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225 views • 8 days ago

Images from multiple angles showed a large fire and thick black smoke billowing into the air at a sensitive Israeli facility, Neot Hovav industrial complex near Be'er Sheva. Neot Hovav, which was targeted by Iranian missiles, is one of the largest chemical complexes in Negev desert of southern Israel, and had previously been relocated south from Haifa due to concerns it could be targeted by Hezbollah. Fars News reported on Sunday that the latest wave of Iranian missiles hit a crucial Israeli chemical plant, which has 19 chemical plants there, producing sapphire domes for missile defense and also contributing to Israeli nuclear weapons program. The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority reported that it extinguished the fire at the targeted plant, which took several hours. There were reports of secondary explosions and leaks of hazardous chemicals, particularly in the industrial zone, which has been asked to minimize traffic on roads until further notice. The Interior Defense Command warned of a chemical leak following the serious attack, and is currently investigating whether an ammonia tank at the site, or a fuel tank, was targeted.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters of IRGC stated on March 29 that solid and liquid ballistic missile forces from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force targeted the industrial city of Neot Hovav in the south of the occupied territories, and as a result of the successive explosions, the area experienced a complete blackout. As part of the 86th wave of Operation True Promise 4, Iran released images of the launched Sejjil missiles, one of the most advanced missiles in Iranian arsenal, showing them racing against each other to target Israeli industrial cities. IRGC emphasized that during this phase, which is dedicated to all brave athletes and national heroes, and as a firm response to the brutal US-Israeli axis aggression on industrial centers in Iran, it continues to attack US-linked industries along the Persian Gulf. The targeting of industrial zones such as Neot Hovav shows that Tehran is now aiming for long-term economic damage, not just military sites.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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israelindustrial complexbeer shevaneot hovav
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