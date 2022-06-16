President Joe Biden Will Travel to Saudi Arabia in Middle of July

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https://gnews.org/post/p4ruf2fc
06/14/2022 Bloomberg Washington correspondent Ms. Annmarie Hordern: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the diplomatic priorities of the Biden administration. There’ll be a number of issues on the agenda of Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, other than meeting with Saudi officials.