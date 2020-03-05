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Syria Deception, NEVER believe MSM Narratives
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13 views • March 05, 2020
Please understand, Corporate Media's purpose is to co-opt and deceive the masses to support activities they would never tolerate, were they told the truth. With that in mind...
Zerohedge https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-deception
Previous Syria Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXXd1mDyJgU
Trump wants pull-out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKDb_Lp6aJ0
Whitney Webb Report https://www.mintpressnews.com/agreement-between-kurds-and-assad-could-spell-end-for-us-in-syria/245235/
Al Jazeera Report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9p_Z-l2tXw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refugees_as_weapons
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://hoax.news/ https://dorseteye.com/ https://coreysdigs.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Zerohedge https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-deception
Previous Syria Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXXd1mDyJgU
Trump wants pull-out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKDb_Lp6aJ0
Whitney Webb Report https://www.mintpressnews.com/agreement-between-kurds-and-assad-could-spell-end-for-us-in-syria/245235/
Al Jazeera Report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9p_Z-l2tXw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refugees_as_weapons
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://hoax.news/ https://dorseteye.com/ https://coreysdigs.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
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