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Cancer Causing SV40 Found In Covid Bioweapon: Turbo Cancers Skyrocket In Young People
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361 views • July 22, 2023

Cancer is skyrocketing among young people.
Dr. Paul Alexander is back with Stew to detail the latest reports on how Covid-19 jabs were made with known cancer causing agents.
What is causing the sudden increase in cancer rates?
The same health experts who told you that masks and lockdowns would work, definitely don’t want you pointing the finger at vaccines.
Microbiologist Kevin McKernan, who once worked on MIT’s Human Genome Project, has a new paper which reveals that portions of a DNA strand called SV40, taken from monkeys, were included in the synthetic Covid shots.
Dr. Peter McCullough explained recently on the Alex Jones Show that SV40 isn’t just a random strand of DNA but It’s linked with cancer.
SV40 is shutting down body systems that suppress tumor growth.
As a result in a matter of 3 to 4 days people are getting turbo cancers that spread throughout the body.
Those with cancer in remission are seeing it grow back after getting the Covid jab.
Aggressive cancers that normally kill within 4-5 months are now killing people in 4 to 5 days.
Big Pharma and the Medical Industrial Complex knew these shots were dangerous and released them anyway.
The shots must be pulled from the market immediately.
Read Dr. Alexander’s substack at https://palexander.substack.com/

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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

Keywords
depopulationsv40pfizercovid-19 jabstew peterspaul alexanderturbo cancermurder big pharma
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