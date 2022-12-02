Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A volunteer from an anti-vaccine injunction group supported and participated in our protest
52 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/552170

Summary：A volunteer from an anti-vaccine injunction group supported and participated in our protest, saying that the COVID-19 is a function-enhancing experiment from the Wuhan lab, that the Chinese Communist Party continues to infiltrate every aspect of American justice and people's daily lives, and if we don't speak out against it and spread the truth, then America will become the next communist tyranny.\n

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket