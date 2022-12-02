https://gnews.org/articles/552170
Summary：A volunteer from an anti-vaccine injunction group supported and participated in our protest, saying that the COVID-19 is a function-enhancing experiment from the Wuhan lab, that the Chinese Communist Party continues to infiltrate every aspect of American justice and people's daily lives, and if we don't speak out against it and spread the truth, then America will become the next communist tyranny.\n
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.