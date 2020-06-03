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Important message! Must watch! We must protect our constitution from a tyrannical government!
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24 views • June 03, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I talk about the importance of protecting and upholding our constitution! Without it we are toast and you would have a government equal or worse of that of Venezuela... or any other tyrannical government around the world!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
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https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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