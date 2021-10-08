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«Θα πλανηθούν ακόμα και oi εκλεκτοί»
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541 views • October 08, 2021
ΘΑ ΠΑΡΑΠΛΑΝΗΣΕΙ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥΣΕΚΛΕΚΤΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ Ο αντίχριστος
Αραγε χρειάζεται πολύ μεγάλη σοφία για να κατανοήσουμε ότι βρισκόμαστε πολύ κοντά στα έσχατα χρόνια? Δεν γνωρίζουμε πόσο κοντά, αλλά οι ενδείξεις είναι αποκαλυπτικές
Αραγε χρειάζεται πολύ μεγάλη σοφία για να κατανοήσουμε ότι βρισκόμαστε πολύ κοντά στα έσχατα χρόνια? Δεν γνωρίζουμε πόσο κοντά, αλλά οι ενδείξεις είναι αποκαλυπτικές
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