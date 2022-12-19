Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Autopsies on Sudden Death Cases Show Vaccines Cause Fatal Cardiovascular Disease
72 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/602381

摘要：12/14/2022 Dr. Stephanie Seneff: A recent paper is on sudden death after vaccination, cardiovascular issues. This one looked particularly at five patients who died unexpectedly within seven days of their COVID vaccine. Cardiovascular issues via molecular mimicry from vaccination may be what's to blame for the rise in sudden death.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket