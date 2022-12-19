Autopsies on Sudden Death Cases Show Vaccines Cause Fatal Cardiovascular Disease

https://gnews.org/articles/602381
摘要：12/14/2022 Dr. Stephanie Seneff: A recent paper is on sudden death after vaccination, cardiovascular issues. This one looked particularly at five patients who died unexpectedly within seven days of their COVID vaccine. Cardiovascular issues via molecular mimicry from vaccination may be what's to blame for the rise in sudden death.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.