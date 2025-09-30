September 30, 2025

As the Moldovan government celebrates its controversial re-election victory, a Chisinau court cracks down on an exiled opposition MP sentencing Marina Tauber to seven and half years in prison. Influential minds and power brokers from across the globe descend on the Black Sea city of Sochi, as it plays host to the annual Valdai Forum. And on Day Two of the highly anticipated event - this was said... Russia's Foreign Minister states Europe is pressuring Washington to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The host of RT’s flagship show - The Sanchez Effect - delves into that later this hour.





