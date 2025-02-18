"Most Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck 2025"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With inflation still persisting in the US, a new study has found that most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck in 2025. High food prices continue to plague US consumer spending. The study also found that fewer Americans have a financial safety net for unexpected expenses. This has forced many to use charge cards for inevitable emergency expenses. Consumer credit card debt is already at all-time highs.