"Most Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck 2025"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
14 views • 2 months ago

With inflation still persisting in the US, a new study has found that most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck in 2025.  High food prices continue to plague US consumer spending.  The study also found that fewer Americans have a financial safety net for unexpected expenses.  This has forced many to use charge cards for inevitable emergency expenses.  Consumer credit card debt is already at all-time highs.

Keywords
living paycheck to paycheckhave less savingscredit card debtrconsumer spending still very highfood prices are still too highwages for workers still stagnantfewer have a financial safety netcredit card debt is at an all time high
