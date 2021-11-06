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SHOCKING! Polio Vaccine 'Hero' was into Eugenics and Depopulation!
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505 views • November 06, 2021
I know full well that evil walks this world, and right now many of us are more aware and able to see it than possibly ever before. I know the globalists are psychopaths, eugenicists and want to exterminate most of humankind. And still, this was truly shocking!

From the original video:
Researcher Jay Dyer goes through Jonas Salk's book "Survival of the Wisest." Salk was the 'father of mass vaccination' and a big inspiration for Bill Gates. He also happens to want depopulation and genetic manipulation of human beings. Salk and his friends, of course, are among the 'Wisest' and they will rule the rest of us. Are his fantasies coming true with the COVID shots?

To support Amazing Polly's work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

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If anyone knows where to find Dyer's full video can you please post in the comments? I recorded these snippets a long time ago and can't find his original anymore.
Keywords
vaccinesevilgenocidedepopulationeugenicscannibalismpsychopathsamazing pollypolio vaccinevaxxjay dyerdr jonas salkmass vaccinationeugenicistjonas salk
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