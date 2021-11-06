SHOCKING! Polio Vaccine 'Hero' was into Eugenics and Depopulation!

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From the original video:
Researcher Jay Dyer goes through Jonas Salk's book "Survival of the Wisest." Salk was the 'father of mass vaccination' and a big inspiration for Bill Gates. He also happens to want depopulation and genetic manipulation of human beings. Salk and his friends, of course, are among the 'Wisest' and they will rule the rest of us. Are his fantasies coming true with the COVID shots?
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If anyone knows where to find Dyer's full video can you please post in the comments? I recorded these snippets a long time ago and can't find his original anymore.