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Rhode Island Bill S.2552 Would Require Residents to Be Vaccinated or Pay Fines & Double Personal Income Taxes
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140 views • April 27, 2022
Rhode Island Bill S.2552 Would Require Residents to Be Vaccinated or Pay Fines & Double Personal Income Taxes
Violating the proposed vaccine mandate would come with a price. Violators would face “a civil penalty of $50 and shall owe twice the amount of personal income taxes.”
Employers would be responsible for enforcement, requiring workers to provide proof or face a $5,000 fine for each unvaccinated worker.
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText22/SenateText22/S2552.pdf
Violating the proposed vaccine mandate would come with a price. Violators would face “a civil penalty of $50 and shall owe twice the amount of personal income taxes.”
Employers would be responsible for enforcement, requiring workers to provide proof or face a $5,000 fine for each unvaccinated worker.
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText22/SenateText22/S2552.pdf
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