Extremely Important: The Extended Time has Ended 10/10/2022

Today is one of the most valuable and important information Pastor Stan can share! We take a look at Maurice Sklar's vision of "The Courtroom of Heaven" and tie it together with a dream from Vicky Parnell, also about the Courtroom of Heaven. Our Extended time of Grace that God has given us has been revoked. It has ended, and we are heading to judgement and the tribulation because we have not turned back to Jesus. The time for America to fall has now been set.



0:00 Extremely Important

03:15 “The Time of Grace shall be Extended”

15:10 Stand in the Evil day and Overcome

18:33 A Word from Heaven’s Court

30:28 One Hour = 7 Years

40:42 The Three Scrolls





