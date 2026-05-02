This Time, There Are Consequences

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The left has created a farm system for this stuff.
When you let that system run long enough, you get what we are seeing now.
It follows the “broken windows theory” that tolerating smaller crimes can allow for bigger ones.
Yet the left and media still want to have the same “both sides” argument.
We don’t care about rhetoric unless it leads to violence.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (1 May 2026)