How to Compress, Crop & Resize Images Without Uploading Them (Free Browser Tool)

https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/

Compress, crop, resize, and convert JPG, PNG, and WebP images directly in your browser without uploading them to a server.





Try the free browser-based image compressor & cropper here:

https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/





In this video I show:





how to compress images for websites

how to crop images before compressing

how to resize oversized images

how to optimize blog featured images

how to resize YouTube thumbnails

how to convert WebP to JPG

how to convert PNG to JPG

how to convert final images to WebP

how to compare original vs compressed images

why image compression matters for SEO

which compression settings I personally use

why browser-based image processing is more private





This free browser-based image compressor and cropper helps you optimize images for:





WordPress

Shopify

WooCommerce

blogs

landing pages

YouTube thumbnails

Pinterest

TikTok

social media graphics

faster-loading websites





Unlike many online image tools, your images stay on your device and are processed locally inside your browser with no uploads required.





This video includes a full step-by-step walkthrough showing how to:





upload images

crop images using aspect ratio presets

resize images

compress images

compare image quality

convert images to WebP

download optimized images for your website





Other Free tools

Free QR Code Generator with Logo

https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/free-qr-code-generator-with-logo/

Playlist

https://studio.youtube.com/playlist/PLqFcYJxl9Nxpgta-YEJQDHk-h_h1FTglc/edit





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