How to Compress, Crop & Resize Images Without Uploading Them (Free Browser Tool)

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https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/
Compress, crop, resize, and convert JPG, PNG, and WebP images directly in your browser without uploading them to a server.
Try the free browser-based image compressor & cropper here:
https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/
In this video I show:
how to compress images for websites
how to crop images before compressing
how to resize oversized images
how to optimize blog featured images
how to resize YouTube thumbnails
how to convert WebP to JPG
how to convert PNG to JPG
how to convert final images to WebP
how to compare original vs compressed images
why image compression matters for SEO
which compression settings I personally use
why browser-based image processing is more private
This free browser-based image compressor and cropper helps you optimize images for:
WordPress
Shopify
WooCommerce
blogs
landing pages
YouTube thumbnails
TikTok
social media graphics
faster-loading websites
Unlike many online image tools, your images stay on your device and are processed locally inside your browser with no uploads required.
This video includes a full step-by-step walkthrough showing how to:
upload images
crop images using aspect ratio presets
resize images
compress images
compare image quality
convert images to WebP
download optimized images for your website
Other Free tools
Free QR Code Generator with Logo
https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/free-qr-code-generator-with-logo/
Playlist
https://studio.youtube.com/playlist/PLqFcYJxl9Nxpgta-YEJQDHk-h_h1FTglc/edit
#imagecompressor #imagecropper #webpconverter #wordpressseo #websitespeed #bloggingtools #imageoptimization #shopify #woocommerce #youtubethumbnail #seo #blogging #webdesign
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