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Adonai El Shaddai - Ronnie Chambers
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16 views • August 09, 2020
I had the opportunity to make this music video with Ronnie Chambers as he sings along with LAMB on "Adonai El Shaddai." The music was great and the video came out so good that I just had to share it with the Signs From Heaven audience.
I especially like that the song comes close to the correct pronunciation of God’s holy name YHWH as “Yehovah.”
Shalom,
David
Adonai El Shaddai
By Lamb
The Road To Jerusalem
℗ 2005 Galilee of the Nations Music USA, Inc.
This song is from the album 'The Sacrifice' which was produced by Integrity music along with Galilee of the Nations Music in 2005 and subsequently released on “The Road To Jerusalem” compilation.
The Messianic band Lamb has two members - Joel Chernoff and Ted Pearce. No copyright infringement is intended as the music is entirely owned by Joel and Ted and we encourage you to get a copy for yourself!
The Sacrifice on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Sacrifice-Lamb/dp/B0041VEDSE
ISRAEL THE BEAUTIFUL! - Holy Land 4K Ultra HD Stock Video Footage Demo of best travel destinations
StockFootage.com
https://youtu.be/LER7lcnzoDU
To purchase any of the individual HD clips featured in this 4K UHD 60p (Ultra HD) video, please visit
https://stockfootage.com/product-category/israel-4k-uhd-stock-footage-reel-long/
Ronnie's Channel
New Voice In The Wilderness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOJbBB2nvvN8SfdYBeYAl5g
I especially like that the song comes close to the correct pronunciation of God’s holy name YHWH as “Yehovah.”
Shalom,
David
Adonai El Shaddai
By Lamb
The Road To Jerusalem
℗ 2005 Galilee of the Nations Music USA, Inc.
This song is from the album 'The Sacrifice' which was produced by Integrity music along with Galilee of the Nations Music in 2005 and subsequently released on “The Road To Jerusalem” compilation.
The Messianic band Lamb has two members - Joel Chernoff and Ted Pearce. No copyright infringement is intended as the music is entirely owned by Joel and Ted and we encourage you to get a copy for yourself!
The Sacrifice on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Sacrifice-Lamb/dp/B0041VEDSE
ISRAEL THE BEAUTIFUL! - Holy Land 4K Ultra HD Stock Video Footage Demo of best travel destinations
StockFootage.com
https://youtu.be/LER7lcnzoDU
To purchase any of the individual HD clips featured in this 4K UHD 60p (Ultra HD) video, please visit
https://stockfootage.com/product-category/israel-4k-uhd-stock-footage-reel-long/
Ronnie's Channel
New Voice In The Wilderness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOJbBB2nvvN8SfdYBeYAl5g
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