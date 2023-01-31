Radioactive Tsunami & Planned Layoffs 01/31/2023

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Today
we take a look at major companies who suddenly decided to cut their personnel
by the 1000’s. Are all of them struggling financially or is this a planned
layoff system to create absolute chaos? We also take a look at Russia’s “Poseidon
Doomsday” weapon. If detonated, it could send a Tsunami that will destroy
cities in a blink of an eye.
00:00 - Great Depression Warning Sign
02:18 - Massive Layoffs
11:12 - War with Russia
13:52 - Biden’s Promise to send Tanks Delayed
16:27 - Radioactive Tsunami
21:14 - Russia Readies Poseidon Doomsday Weapon
24:12 - Anti-Aging Miracle
25:01 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
25:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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