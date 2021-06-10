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Liberty-loving Pastor Seeks to Oust RINO From US Senate
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50 views • June 10, 2021
Liberty-minded pastor and small-business owner Jackson Lahmeyer of Oklahoma has had enough of Big Government overreach, so now he is taking on RINO Republican James Lankford in the competitive race for one of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats. Citing a very low score on The New American magazine's Freedom Index (35 out of 100) and his support for the terrorist group Black Lives Matter, Lahmeyer told TNA Senior Editor Alex Newman that Oklahoma deserves better. If elected, Lahmeyer, who does not come from a political background, promised to defend the Constitution, state sovereignty, and more. He is also encouraging and supporting his state in its ongoing efforts to nullify the unconstitutional Roe v. Wade opinion purporting to overturn state laws against murdering unborn babies, just like Oklahoma nullified federal marijuana prohibition. Election integrity is another key issue, he said, pointing to the 2020 fiasco.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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