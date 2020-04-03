Latest Intel: Chinese Communist Party Lies, Massive Death, Why? What's The Goal w/Mitch Gerber (pt1)

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WARNING: This show discusses facts that may be disturbing and could bring on a sense of fear. Please be advised.
Mitch Gerber rejoins the program to discuss the latest intel he has acquired on the Chinese Communist Party and the virus that was unleashed onto its people and now onto the world. He explains the dire fact that the communist party places no value on human life; rather it only values its own power and control. The latest moves we are seeing are that of a dying communist party, aligned with communists worldwide, including the World Health Associations head, Dr. Tedro, and many others in the globalists cabal and extreme left of the United States. The goal is to squash the growing movement of those against communism and the rampant and extreme corruption. They are moving to reinstate its growing control worldwide.
You can learn more about Mitch Gerber and his multi decade quest to eradicate organ and human trafficking at http://www.stoporganharvesting.org
You can donate to Mitch Gerber directly @ Paypal - Using his email: [email protected]
"9 commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party" is now loaded onto the Patreon page @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Some sources discussed in the show (see more on the show page for this episode @ http://SarahWestall.com):
Mitch Gerber's death threat from The Chinese Communist Party:
https://bit.ly/2QHntqL
On the 17th June, 2019, the China Tribunal delivered its Final Judgement and Summary Report: https://chinatribunal.com/final-judge...
Also credible articles about the CCP Virus:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-web...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-p...
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71529/...
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2020/03/19...
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news...
You can purchase any products mentioned here @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."