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Luc Montagnier au Défi de la vérité
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145 views • December 19, 2020
17 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08CAfBz5qws
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Luc Montagnier a choisi FranceSoir pour s'exprimer et relever "le défi de la vérité", c'est donc au micro de Richard Boutry qu'il revient sur la tourmente qui a agité le monde scientifique ces derniers mois.
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/le-defi-de-la-verite-luc-montagnier-prix-nobel-de-medecine
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Luc Montagnier a choisi FranceSoir pour s'exprimer et relever "le défi de la vérité", c'est donc au micro de Richard Boutry qu'il revient sur la tourmente qui a agité le monde scientifique ces derniers mois.
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/le-defi-de-la-verite-luc-montagnier-prix-nobel-de-medecine
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