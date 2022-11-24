Bases130 Tina Bird - Alien Abductee Photo Evidence

Tina Bird continues her witness statements, with Passport photos showing marks she received after being held on a human "assembly line" machine she called a 'Travelator'. The machine hold humans in a grappling hook type grasp.
She slams the inaction by governments who are involved and know exactly what is going on.
This concludes Tina's statement for the time being.
Nov 2022
She is holding a 2 day conference on this near Southampton, southern England in April 2023
Contact her on the email and Facebook pages on screen.
