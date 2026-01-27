BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
💥Brody, Lvov region, Ukraine - explosion on infrastructure
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 1 day ago

💥 Brody, Lvov region

Ukrainian channels report a strike on an infrastructure object

💥In Brody, Lvov region, school classes have been cancelled, and residents are being urged to stay at home following a strike on an infrastructure object, and a large-scale fire.

Adding:

💥 The level of carbon monoxide has exceeded the norm in the village of Smolnoye in the Lvov region after an air strike on an oil depot, according to the State Emergency Service.

People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases are advised to stay at home.

💬80% of Kharkov and the region are without electricity as a result of a combined attack - the head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces that Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the Kharkov region and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye region have been liberated from Ukrainian occupation.

The US has deployed air defense systems in positions in the Middle East - The Economist

💬The Russian Armed Forces have caused massive destruction to one of Odessa's power facilities, the repair will take a long time - DTEK energy company

Germany Halts Patriot Air Defense Deliveries to Ukraine Due to Shortages

Germany has suspended further deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine because it is waiting for replacement supplies, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“The difficult situation of Ukraine’s air defense is not new. It has existed since the first year of the war and, despite all deliveries, remains insufficient. Germany has done a disproportionate amount, including with Patriot systems. We have handed over more than a third of our capabilities. We cannot do more, as we are ourselves awaiting replacements. We must preserve training and maintenance capacity, so additional transfers are not possible,” Pistorius stated.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
