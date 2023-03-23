REPUBLINSECTS: a republic now populated with nasty lethal insects

One good thing may have come out of the PLANDEMIC. It's possible that
millions of people who regard big cities as the only place cool people
should ever want to live, have experienced an epiphany. The truth is
human beings are not insects, but big cities resemble hyper-dense insect
colonies.
Maybe after the last 3 years large numbers of people will now agree with Thomas Jefferson's observation that rural life is better than life in the big city.
