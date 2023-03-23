Create New Account
REPUBLINSECTS: a republic now populated with nasty lethal insects
Rules_For_Rationals
Published a day ago

One good thing may have come out of the PLANDEMIC. It's possible that millions of people who regard big cities as the only place cool people should ever want to live, have experienced an epiphany. The truth is human beings are not insects, but big cities resemble hyper-dense insect colonies.
Maybe after the last 3 years large numbers of people will now agree with Thomas Jefferson's observation that rural life is better than life in the big city.

barack obama corruption nancy pelosi china government joe biden bribery chuck schumer

