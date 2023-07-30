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You are stranded on a desert island with Putin... - The Steven D Kelley Show - July 27th, 2023
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110 views • July 30, 2023

TCR#1032 STEVEN D KELLEY #479 JULY-27-2023 - #occupythegetty

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

This is Cynthia and this is a channel for Steven D Kelley's videos that was created as a backup site for Steven's videos. Both of Steven's channels at YouTube were removed again in late 2020, and that's when I created this channel. Steven's main channel was 'Truth Cat Radio', and original channel @Law17Gun, while at Revolution Radio. All of the Truth Cat Radio videos with Steven are here, but only some, not all yet from law17gun. Over 500 videos are here.

The best place to find Steven D Kelley is on his Telegram channel. Also, listening to his Thursday night radio show 'LIVE'.

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Please help support, Truth Cat Radio to keep going, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Use PayPal, and please designate that it's a 'Gift', for a 'Friend' or from 'Family'. Thank you, with much appreciation for your caring generosity.

PayPal: [email protected]

Patreon: For automatic monthly donation: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - use this to request the pdf book, request a psychic reiki healing, (eyes shown well, no glasses, describe the problem, full consent from the person receiving the healing), or learn about becoming a JEDI remote viewer, during your sleep in the 4D. Use this email for correspondence, but not for PayPal.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe to this channel. Look at the over 500 hundred other videos with Steven D Kelley.

--- Summary ---

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, or question.

PayPal: [email protected] - Please give as a gift from a friend or as family.

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley, #OccupyTheGetty

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!


Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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