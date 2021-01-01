01/01/2021 Miles Guo: why didn’t those fellow fighters who were trapped into the so-called “wills” writing had a second thought? We must rely on the NFSC to create wealth lawfully...

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01/01/2021 文贵先生直播：被骗写所谓遗书的战友们为何不想想，我们要靠着新中国联邦合法地创造财富、让老百姓和战友富裕起来，而不是打着爆料革命或战友的名义，向其他战友伸手要钱！
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
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