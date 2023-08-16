Pitiful Animal





He ran with his short legs from the bullets

But it hurt when he was hit by two bullets.

He paniced and wanted to end everything.

He then fell down a slope, fortunately he did not die.

His entire hip, hind leg and even his tail were broken.

Blood came out of his mouth and nose, most likely he had a traumatic brain injury.

The first interventions were done by the doctor

And then of course he needed to check hbch.

He screamed continuously when the doctors injected him with drugs, touched his tail or pelvis.

They wanted to help stabilize him by giving him anesthesia and pain relief.

He was Pamir, he was got a pretty name.

