Israel's Nuclear Smuggling with Grant F. Smith (2012)
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-israelismuggling/

FROM 2012: Grant F. Smith, Research Director for the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy at IRmep.org, joins us to discuss the secret Israeli espionage program that smuggled nuclear materials out of the United States to help start the Israeli nuclear program in the 1960s. We go over the declassified documents tying Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the smuggling ring, and explore Smith's book, Divert!: NUMEC, Zalman Shapiro and the diversion of US weapons grade uranium into the Israeli nuclear weapons program.
iranisrael2012uraniumnetanyahuweaponnuclearsmugglingthe official corbett report rumble channelnuclear smugglinggrant f smith

