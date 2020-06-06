How Many Rabbits Can The Fed Pull Out Of The Hat?

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The Federal Reserve has been increasing the supply of dollars at levels not seen in at least 40 years. Even the money pump during the 2008 financial crisis pales in comparison to today's central bank counterfeiting. Just as the lockdowns will produce tremendous ongoing problems, the Fed's reckless money-printing is setting in motion an economic debacle that one can hardly imagine. Central planning always fails. The Fed is certainly not an exception to the rule.