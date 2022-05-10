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CHEMICAL FOG -- GIPPSLAND VICTORIA AUSTRALIA - 2022.05.11
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249 views • May 10, 2022
Looks like the heavy chemtrailing ahead of the massive weather system being directed into Queensland and New South Wales to cause more intentional flooding has created this thick pea soup chemical fog. There's rain for Vic. on THEIR schedule and maybe this chemical fog is preceeeding their chemical rain..? Just more radical contradictions to any natural weather as the skies in China turn red and all the sheep sleep on.
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
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