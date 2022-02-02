Russian Bear Prophecy Near Fulfillment 02/02/2022

Daniel 7:5 says " ... and it had three ribs in the mouth of it between the teeth of it". For the first time, it is revealed what the "Three Ribs" are. Today's video is a must share with everyone you know! Bible prophecy from the book of Daniel is coming into fulfillment in our very lifetime!01:03 - Daniel 7 - The 4 Beast03:11 - Russian Military Bases Exist in Venezuela05:16 - New Cold War - Dana Coverstone10:52 - War has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell18:06 - SummeryVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112