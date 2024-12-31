© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can We Trust Trump to Deliver on Promises? Can we Trust Other Republicans? w/ Steve Stern
147 views • 4 months ago
Republican activist, Steve Stern, joins the program to discuss Trump's second term. Does he believe Trump will deliver on the promises he made to the American people? Stern is challenged on many issues and shares his opinions and insights into the new Trump presidency. You can follow Steve on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/SternAmerican
