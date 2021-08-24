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Former Political Prisoner Roger Stone Breaks Down Owen Shroyer's False Charges
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410 views • August 24, 2021
Former political prisoner pardoned by Trump, Roger Stone of https://stonefamilyfund.com/ joins the Alex Jones Show to call for Owen Shroyer's release in light of the false charges against him. Contribute to Owen Shroyer's legal defense fund here: https://givesendgo.com/G27P2
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