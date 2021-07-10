3 Must Own Organic Farming Books | JADAM GIVEAWAY!

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-Use a working email so I can contact you.
-Increase your chance of winning with up to 9 entries by completing the tasks.
Books in the Giveaway:
JADAM Organic Farming - https://amzn.to/3jSr7h8
JADAM Organic Pest and Disease Control - https://amzn.to/3kbhJp9
JADAM 100 Herbs Natural Pesticides - https://amzn.to/3dYpY3M
JADAM VIDEOS TO WATCH & SHARE: Thanks for spreading the knowledge!
Introduction to JADAM by @JADAM Organic Farming - https://youtu.be/GD9Z5qo285M
JADAM Farm Tour in Korea - https://youtu.be/7T18BmRjSzY
Youngsang Cho Interview in Korea - https://youtu.be/MW3s6B_yFlA
Youngsang Cho Interview What is JADAM? - https://youtu.be/6-CfEKPo6xY
FOLLOW JADAM: YOUNGSANG CHO
@JADAM Organic Farming - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpLIq2dhpu34qkIyyaeEGxw
IG - https://www.instagram.com/jadamorganic_official/
FB - https://www.facebook.com/JADAMorganic
OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES:
-For USA residents only. I wish I could but it's too expensive for me to ship internationally. Books will only be shipped to USA addresses.
-It is free to enter and win. Only 1 book will be won per individual winner.
- The contest opens at 5PM EST on July 8th, 2021
- The contest closes at 5PM EST on July 15th, 2021.
- Must go to https://gleam.io/JAYfz/jadam-book-giveaway to enter the contest and give contact info.
- The winner will be chosen randomly via Gleam.io service on 5 PM EST on July 16th, 2021 and will be announced on my social media. If the winner has not followed the rules of the contest they will be disqualified.
- The winners will be contacted directly by me. You must give me an active and correct email address when you fill out your info on gleam.io to gain entries into the contest.
- If the winner does not respond within 1 week they will be disqualified and a new winner will be chosen.
- Any information collected will be used for the sole purpose of delivering the prize to the winner.
- This contest is not sponsored by YouTube. I am solely responsible for the contest and delivering the prize to the winner.
OFFICIAL RULES FOR SPANISH AND KOREA BOOKS:
-Same rules apply above, please enter the contest through https://gleam.io/JAYfz/jadam-book-giveaway. After getting your entries please email [email protected] and let me know which language book you hope to win.
-Email me with from email you used to enter the contest on gleam.io. I will verify your email and entries. You must do this to win a non-English book.
-Winners will be chosen by adding your names equal to the number of entries you gained from completing tasks on https://gleam.io/JAYfz/jadam-book-giveaway to a hat and picked at random, this will be filmed and shown in the Youtube video announcing the winners.
END OF OFFICIAL RULES.
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1
NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/
FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Telegram: t.me/naturesalwaysright
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JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS: THANK YOU!
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*********************************************************************
0:00 Intro
1:08 What is JADAM? Who are the Cho family?
2:55 Review of JADAM Organic Farming
6:39 Review of JADAM 100 Herbs for pesticides
7:36 Review of JADAM Organic Pest and Disease Control
11:12 How to Enter the Giveaway
#JADAM #organicfarming #giveaway
-Some links above provide commissions.