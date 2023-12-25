Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING!





Binders are something that many people who are into alternative healing and detox are using to bind to a wide variety of different toxins, poisons, and synthetic substances that they have in their bodies.





But when someone is ingesting Methylene Blue, you ideally should not be taking any binders on the same day, and in this video, I explain fully why "WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING!".





If you do know why I am giving this WARNING, watch this video, "WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING! " from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno