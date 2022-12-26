BEWARE THE GREAT DECEPTION

Written and published by Lucia on Dec.26/2022
Written transcript to follow.
Links to some of the above mentioned videos/documents:
WARNING: THE COMING GREAT DECEPTION, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLyfSPbwGOA&t=103s
NEW WORLD SYSTEM - PART 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32aGLKKl8fI&t=155s
WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES'? -PART 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc
WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES'? - PART 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=4s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.