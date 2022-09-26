Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Founder of Mass Formation Psychosis, "United States of Fear" author Dr. Mark McDonald | Ep.10
20 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

Co-founder of the term "Mass Formation Psychosis", author and psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald explains how Dr. Robert Malone combined McDonald's diagnosis of 'Mass Delusional Psychosis' with Dr. Mattias Desmet's term 'Mass Formation', what types of personalities are most susceptible to falling prey to fear and the steps society can take to move forward.


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Dr. McDonald's Website & Book: https://www.dissidentmd.com/


► Dr. McDonald's Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/informed-dissent/id1588306974


► Podcast articles: https://teryngregson.com/articles




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: bf201a03d67122df


Keywords
unitedmcdonaldsep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket