Founder of Mass Formation Psychosis, "United States of Fear" author Dr. Mark McDonald | Ep.10

Co-founder of the term "Mass Formation Psychosis", author and psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald explains how Dr. Robert Malone combined McDonald's diagnosis of 'Mass Delusional Psychosis' with Dr. Mattias Desmet's term 'Mass Formation', what types of personalities are most susceptible to falling prey to fear and the steps society can take to move forward.





