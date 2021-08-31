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FDA Approval ILLEGAL! Doctor Reveals Pfizer Insert Proves Criminal Regulation Violations!
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250 views • August 31, 2021
BREAKING FINDINGS! FDA Approval may give lawyers MORE AMMUNITION to fight mandates and the Pfizer injections from being pushed onto your KIDS!
The package insert reveals "criminal action", according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who joins Stew Peters to discuss the unprecedented action taken by the FDA.
The package insert reveals "criminal action", according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who joins Stew Peters to discuss the unprecedented action taken by the FDA.
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