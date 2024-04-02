Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Matt Gaetz | The Left buying off GOP Congress members?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2229 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. Matt Gaetz | Let me be clear - there is an organized effort by the political Left right now to buy off and compromise members of Congress to make them quit.


They are actually trying to STEAL the majority that the American people gave to the Republican Party!


And they should not have enablers and co-conspirators in our movement to facilitate that.


@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1774977558670377037?s=20

Keywords
matt gaetzdan ballcongress buy off

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket