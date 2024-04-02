Rep. Matt Gaetz | The Left buying off GOP Congress members?

Rep. Matt Gaetz | Let me be clear - there is an organized effort by the political Left right now to buy off and compromise members of Congress to make them quit.





They are actually trying to STEAL the majority that the American people gave to the Republican Party!





And they should not have enablers and co-conspirators in our movement to facilitate that.





@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1774977558670377037?s=20