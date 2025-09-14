Earth - Our Perfect CLOCK - WATCH This! John Thor

Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





This channel is not monetized





----





www.flatearthdave.com





----





F... E.... Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Your solution to Google censorship





----





Music Used





Thomas Newman - American Beauty





----





⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Go to my other video platforms





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new





ODYSEE:

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor





YouTube (New):

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos





HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE

https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos