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$Billions of Weapons Left Behind: Does the TALIBAN Work for US Government ? (2021)
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50 views • September 02, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 99:1 The LORD reigneth; let the people tremble: he sitteth between the cherubims; let the earth be moved.
Psa 99:2 The LORD is great in Zion; and he is high above all the people.
Psa 99:3 Let them praise thy great and terrible name; for it is holy.
Psa 99:4 The king's strength also loveth judgment; thou dost establish equity, thou executest judgment and righteousness in Jacob.
Psa 99:5 Exalt ye the LORD our God, and worship at his footstool; for he is holy.
Psa 99:6 Moses and Aaron among his priests, and Samuel among them that call upon his name; they called upon the LORD, and he answered them.
Psa 99:7 He spake unto them in the cloudy pillar: they kept his testimonies, and the ordinance that he gave them.
Psa 99:8 Thou answeredst them, O LORD our God: thou wast a God that forgavest them, though thou tookest vengeance of their inventions.
Psa 99:9 Exalt the LORD our God, and worship at his holy hill; for the LORD our God is holy.
Psa 99:1 The LORD reigneth; let the people tremble: he sitteth between the cherubims; let the earth be moved.
Psa 99:2 The LORD is great in Zion; and he is high above all the people.
Psa 99:3 Let them praise thy great and terrible name; for it is holy.
Psa 99:4 The king's strength also loveth judgment; thou dost establish equity, thou executest judgment and righteousness in Jacob.
Psa 99:5 Exalt ye the LORD our God, and worship at his footstool; for he is holy.
Psa 99:6 Moses and Aaron among his priests, and Samuel among them that call upon his name; they called upon the LORD, and he answered them.
Psa 99:7 He spake unto them in the cloudy pillar: they kept his testimonies, and the ordinance that he gave them.
Psa 99:8 Thou answeredst them, O LORD our God: thou wast a God that forgavest them, though thou tookest vengeance of their inventions.
Psa 99:9 Exalt the LORD our God, and worship at his holy hill; for the LORD our God is holy.
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