Mexican businessman driving a Lamborghini Urus attacked by drug cartel - 200+ rounds fired, killing 3 - Jalisco, Mexico

Footage has emerged online of an attack by drug cartel gunmen on a Mexican businessman who was driving a Lamborghini Urus supercar.

Cynthia... I found more on posts about this, all found is below, plus links:

Josh Rincon - January 17 at 2:00 AM·

Mexican businessman Alberto Prieto was killed last month in Zapopan, Jalisco. Along with his 16-year-old daughter & bodyguard.

Police say 200+ rounds were fired into his Lamborghini Urus. Reports claim he was targeted for refusing to pay cartel “protection” and instead hiring private security.

Zapopan is one of Mexico’s wealthiest neighborhoods. This is heartbreaking.

https://www.facebook.com/joshrinconofficial/posts/mexican-businessman-alberto-prieto-was-killed-last-month-in-zapopan-jalisco-alon/847966768001716/

More here:

molson @Molson_Hart

This was in Guadalajara.

30 guys sprayed his car with bullets, killing him, his daughter, and his bodyguard.

Grok says he ran a grocery distribution and logistics business

Moral of the story is pay the protection money or at least don't drive a Orange Lambo.

Mexican businessman Alberto Prieto assassinated by the cartel for refusing to pay protection fee.

His Lamborghini Urus as shot 200 times.

1:44 AM · Dec 31, 2025

https://x.com/Molson_Hart/status/2006365138253951118















