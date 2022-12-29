Create New Account
Preparing to Survive in a Third World Communist Dictatorship
glock 1911
According to Faux Biz Channel today over 600,000 illegals have crossed the southern border since October 1, 2022.  By comparison, the population of Wyoming is 580,000; the population of North Dakota is just less than 780,000.  How many illegals have invaded our now third world country since the crash test dummy took office?  Despite the Orwellian propaganda, communists are destroying America from within.  Time to think local-your home and family, your extended family and friends, and your community.  Being a leader today will soften the blow later as the FUSA continues to degenerate.  Be prepared for the worst.  Lastly, our Kinsman Redeemer is coming.  Thank you for watching.  God bless!  "...let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity" II Timothy 2:19

survivalend timesapocalypsegearwroldestruction of americachinese invasionteowaki

