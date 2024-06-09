BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Daniel's 70th week" Prophecy? Prophecy Roundtable
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
11 months ago

Join Dr. Hamp, Scott, Joel and special guest Dr. Christian Widener as we discuss the possibility that Daniel's famous prophecy of 70 weeks could have multiple fulfillments. Most prophecy students would agree that the prophecy pointed towards the first coming of Yeshua as THE Prince Messiah who was then cut off after 69 "weeks" OR ... 483 years. However, could it be that there are additional "fulfillments" based on when the moat and plaza were rebuilt approximately 486ish years ago by Sultan Suleiman? Could others that argue for the 70 "weeks" being jubilee cycles also be correct?

