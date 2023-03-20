The Digital Euro is Coming... and it's Pure Tyranny

The Digital Euro is Coming... and it's Pure TyrannyEuropean CBDC. Presentation: November 8, 2022



***

The slow roll of tyranny is marching forward, as Christine Lagarde recently gave this speech, talking about the new legislative framework for a digital euro. This is the euro's central bank digital currency. It is going to be their version of a CBDC and, many central banks all around the world are either researching, trial/pilot testing a CBDC right now. Because like I always say, a central bank digital currency is a tyrant's wet dream. There is nothing that will give a government more control over its people than a central bank digital currency. Control the money, control the people.

