Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20

▪️Russian troops continue to launch massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck a location of AFU units on the territory of a children's camp.

▪️Military targets in the Mykolaiv region were again subjected to massive attacks.

Fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the AFU were destroyed in the regional capital.

▪️Russian forces continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa and nearby settlements.

Port infrastructure, air defense positioning areas and ammunition depots were hit.

▪️AFU continued to use drones to attack the Crimean Peninsula.

Two vehicles were neutralized near Hvardeyske, but in Rozdolne, a drone arrival resulted in the death of a teenage girl.

▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut's defense, AFU managed to advance near the village of Yagidne.

Russian troops are striking at the enemy, preventing him from gaining a foothold in this area.

▪️Near Vuhledar, AFU attempted an attack near the forest belt north of Nikolske.

Russian troops inflicted a fire attack on the advancing enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original positions with losses.

▪️On the Vremivka section, the AFU continue to unsuccessfully storm the defenses near Staromayorske and Urozhayne.

In turn, Russian units launched a counterattack in the direction of Novodorovka.

Source @rybar




