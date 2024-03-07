🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 5-6, 2024

▪️The AFU attempted to strike oil depots in Zheleznogorsk, Dolgoe and Anna. As a result, an oil reservoir in Zheleznogorsk was hit. The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties.



▪️In Stari Borovychi, a local airfield was targeted. The Lancet hit and destroyed the Malakhit radar station.



▪️Russian forces launched a strike on the Chuhuiv airfield in the Kharkiv region. The command and control center at the facility became the target of the strike.



▪️In Pokrovsk on the temporarily occupied territory of the DPR, the Electric Motor plant workshop came under attack. There is no exact data on the results of the strike, but the facility previously accommodated AFU equipment and personnel.



▪️Meanwhile, heavy fighting is taking place in the Tors'ke salient area. Russian troops are conducting an offensive on the village of Terny. According to the latest reports, the Russian Armed Forces have approached the outskirts, but have not yet managed to enter the village. The enemy has repulsed the attack.



▪️Meanwhile, west of Bakhmut, Russian troops are advancing in several areas. The Russian Armed Forces are conducting sorties on the southwestern outskirts of Ivanivske, as well as continuing the assault on the neighborhoods of Klishchiivka and Bohdanivka.



▪️West of Avdiivka, the AFU are counterattacking at the Berdychi - Orlivka - Tonen'ke line. Seven brigades have been redeployed to the area. The main AFU efforts are concentrated on the western outskirts of Berdychi.



Source @rybar



